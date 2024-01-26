Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.26. 181,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,259. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

