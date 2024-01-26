Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 62.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $775,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in DaVita by 93.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of DVA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.33. 67,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.67 and its 200-day moving average is $98.41. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

