Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,186 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,006,290 shares of company stock worth $461,800,170. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of Coupang stock remained flat at $14.52 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,356. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.79.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

