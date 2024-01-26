Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,400 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.36.

Autoliv Price Performance

NYSE ALV traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.66 and a 1 year high of $111.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.72.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

