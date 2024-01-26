Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,226,452,000 after purchasing an additional 227,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,142,000 after buying an additional 630,677 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.30.

Lear Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.31. 98,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,288. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.47. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $117.79 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.