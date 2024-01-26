Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 15.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JD.com by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 146.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of JD.com by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 100,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,386,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,064,717. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

