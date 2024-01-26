Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,201,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 796,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,934,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,743,000 after purchasing an additional 564,173 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth $10,213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,636,000 after acquiring an additional 421,122 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 38,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,789. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.01. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 127.78%.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 9,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,168.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $57,611. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,534,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCPT

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.