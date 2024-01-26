Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $578,000 Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,023. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.75. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

