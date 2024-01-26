Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $596,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,017 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE LUV traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,635,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,453. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.76.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

