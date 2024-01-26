Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 209,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,595. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

