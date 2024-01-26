Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $673,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 361.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.28. The stock had a trading volume of 77,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $105.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $201,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $607,966.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

