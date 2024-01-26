Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ERJ. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 19.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERJ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Embraer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -455.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer



Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.



