Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,297,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,973,000 after acquiring an additional 651,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,013,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,715,000 after acquiring an additional 490,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,050,000 after acquiring an additional 257,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,782,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,783,000 after acquiring an additional 326,958 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,055 shares of company stock worth $379,645. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.3 %

DBX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,964. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

