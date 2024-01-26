Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Assurant by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Assurant by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.32. The stock had a trading volume of 45,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.80 and its 200-day moving average is $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $173.60.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.80.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

