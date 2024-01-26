Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 629 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 7.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 6.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Robert Half Stock Up 1.4 %

RHI stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 175,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,719. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.29. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.35.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.