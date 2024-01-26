Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,965,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 259,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,662,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70,266 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,366,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,198,000 after acquiring an additional 781,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,733,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,376,000 after acquiring an additional 60,091 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

NYSE EQC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,882. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

