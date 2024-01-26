Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 393.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.60. 129,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,183. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $82.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

