Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Li Auto by 2,566.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 266,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 256,600 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,787,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.26.

Li Auto Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Li Auto stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 968,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,754,991. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

