Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,700 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. 3,444,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,496,056. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

