Dajin Lithium (CVE:DJI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Dajin Lithium Corp. (CVE:DJI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.75. Dajin Lithium shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 4,571 shares changing hands.

Dajin Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$12.32 million and a P/E ratio of -15.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.75.

About Dajin Lithium

Dajin Lithium Corp., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It explores for lithium, potash, and boron minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in Teels Marsh Project that covers 403 placer mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,202 hectares located in the Teels Marsh valley of Mineral County, Nevada; and Alkali Lake project, which includes 62 placer mineral claims situated in the Alkali Spring valley of Esmeralda county, Nevada.

