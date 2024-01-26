Daren John Morris Purchases 9,000 Shares of Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,723.00).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Daren John Morris acquired 7,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £7,420 ($9,428.21).

On Tuesday, December 19th, Daren John Morris acquired 3,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £5,190 ($6,594.66).

On Wednesday, December 6th, Daren John Morris bought 200,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £384,000 ($487,928.84).

On Friday, December 1st, Daren John Morris acquired 32,500 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £62,075 ($78,875.48).

On Wednesday, November 8th, Daren John Morris acquired 2,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £3,560 ($4,523.51).

On Tuesday, October 31st, Daren John Morris bought 100,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £182,000 ($231,257.94).

Big Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Big Technologies stock opened at GBX 123.54 ($1.57) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £359.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2,075.00 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 169.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 207.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Big Technologies PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 71.20 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 300 ($3.81).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Big Technologies from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 345 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

