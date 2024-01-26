Daren John Morris Purchases 9,000 Shares of Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,723.00).
Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 22nd, Daren John Morris acquired 7,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £7,420 ($9,428.21).
- On Tuesday, December 19th, Daren John Morris acquired 3,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £5,190 ($6,594.66).
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Daren John Morris bought 200,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £384,000 ($487,928.84).
- On Friday, December 1st, Daren John Morris acquired 32,500 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £62,075 ($78,875.48).
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Daren John Morris acquired 2,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £3,560 ($4,523.51).
- On Tuesday, October 31st, Daren John Morris bought 100,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £182,000 ($231,257.94).
Big Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Big Technologies stock opened at GBX 123.54 ($1.57) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £359.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2,075.00 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 169.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 207.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Big Technologies PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 71.20 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 300 ($3.81).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Big Technologies
About Big Technologies
Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Big Technologies
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 well-known consumer cyclical stocks offering 5% dividends
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 large caps near 52-week lows with large dividends
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- ASML reaches inflection point with 100% upside in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Big Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.