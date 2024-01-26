De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Insider Nick Bray Sells 26,375 Shares

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) insider Nick Bray sold 26,375 shares of De La Rue stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £22,155 ($28,151.21).
De La Rue Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of DLAR stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 88.40 ($1.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,825. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.82, a P/E/G ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.52. De La Rue plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90 ($1.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,040.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.75.
About De La Rue
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than De La Rue
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.