De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Insider Nick Bray Sells 26,375 Shares

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) insider Nick Bray sold 26,375 shares of De La Rue stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £22,155 ($28,151.21).

De La Rue Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DLAR stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 88.40 ($1.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,825. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.82, a P/E/G ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.52. De La Rue plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90 ($1.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,040.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.75.

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

