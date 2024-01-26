Deere & Company to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $5.73 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Deere & Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.72. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $28.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.54 EPS.

DE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

DE opened at $393.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after buying an additional 269,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

