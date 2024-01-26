Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Increases Dividend to $1.06 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.055 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 85.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.8%.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

DKL stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. 18,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,773. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.80. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 118.19% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $275.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Featured Articles

