Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

DNLI opened at $17.20 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 17,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $339,694.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,276,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,226,196.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $31,870.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,515.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 17,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $339,694.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,276,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,226,196.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,147 shares of company stock worth $940,734. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,483,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $18,992,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 631,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,007,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after acquiring an additional 502,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

