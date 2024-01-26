DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.22.
XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 1.1 %
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.
DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
Featured Articles
