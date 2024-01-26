DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.22.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.