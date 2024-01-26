Desjardins Trims ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Target Price to C$29.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$24.25 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.11.

ARX stock traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.35. 466,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,276. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.76. The stock has a market cap of C$12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). ARC Resources had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.3988372 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

