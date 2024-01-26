Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH)

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.30 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

ZKH Group Trading Up 2.8 %

ZKH stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. ZKH Group has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $20.94.

ZKH Group Company Profile

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

