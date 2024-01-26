Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deutsche Lufthansa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $8.41 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.