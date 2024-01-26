Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $110.00 at Barclays

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.93.

DLR traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.49. The stock had a trading volume of 974,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,780. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after acquiring an additional 297,681 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

