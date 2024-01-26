Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 168,330 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical volume of 125,678 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

SOXL stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

