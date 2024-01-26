Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $111.98

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $111.98 and last traded at $111.69, with a volume of 2948267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.32.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 701,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth approximately $21,266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after buying an additional 200,588 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth approximately $20,281,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 190,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after buying an additional 44,946 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

