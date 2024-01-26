Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Major Shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas Sells 47,500 Shares

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $3,213,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,402,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,857,882.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:IRON traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.72. 58,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,977. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Research analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 27.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 17.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 16.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

