discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 762.35 ($9.69) and last traded at GBX 755 ($9.59). Approximately 126,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 145,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 743 ($9.44).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSCV shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.09) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 925 ($11.75) target price for the company.

discoverIE Group Price Performance

discoverIE Group Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 726.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 717.48. The firm has a market cap of £723.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,282.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,217.39%.

About discoverIE Group

(Get Free Report)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

