discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 762.35 ($9.69) and last traded at GBX 755 ($9.59). Approximately 126,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 145,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 743 ($9.44).
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSCV shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.09) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 925 ($11.75) target price for the company.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,217.39%.
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
