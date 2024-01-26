Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Declares $1.00 None Dividend

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $41.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.09. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.98.

In related news, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $250,490.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $250,490.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,901.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 400,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after buying an additional 341,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 269,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth $3,435,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

