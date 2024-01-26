Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 11,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 70,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Doubleview Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

