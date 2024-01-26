Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.86 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 90.42 ($1.15). 2,171,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,028,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.66 ($1.16).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -1,808.40.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

