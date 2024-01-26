DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL) Shares Down 0.1%

DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42. Approximately 3,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 12,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.
DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.