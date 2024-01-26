DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,952 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $103.84. 99,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.19.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

