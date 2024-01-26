DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.63-0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.78.

DD stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.85.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

