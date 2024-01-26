Eagle Bulk Shipping’s (EGLE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,389. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.41. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 106,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,486 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

