Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $238.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

NYSE:EXP traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $214.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,442. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $216.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 10,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after buying an additional 29,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

