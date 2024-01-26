easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 17,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESYJY. Morgan Stanley raised easyJet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.24) to GBX 540 ($6.86) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.00.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

