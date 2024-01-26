Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Trading Up 0.2%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.99. 50,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 73,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2,082.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.