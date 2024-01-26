Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Trading Up 0.2%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.99. 50,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 73,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
