Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra (LON:EGL) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.05 Per Share

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra’s previous dividend of $1.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EGL stock traded down GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 163.25 ($2.07). 208,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,969. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra has a twelve month low of GBX 144.23 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 224 ($2.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 168.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £188.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16,500.00 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra news, insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £2,487.38 ($3,160.58). 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

