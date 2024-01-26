Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) CFO R Michael Carruthers Sells 90,000 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $1,420,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,998.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of EWTX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,677. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $16.06.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EWTX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after buying an additional 263,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after buying an additional 293,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 32,462 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 132.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 999,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 80,725 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.