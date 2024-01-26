Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stake Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 122.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,889 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

