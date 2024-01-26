Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,889 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Enbridge by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,729,000 after purchasing an additional 664,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,079 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. 806,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,934,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.