Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.09

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.09 and last traded at $71.46, with a volume of 123871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Encompass Health Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

