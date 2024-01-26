Enerflex Ltd. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Enerflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$778.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$767.37 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.28.

Enerflex Stock Performance

TSE EFX opened at C$7.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$884.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.24. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.49%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

